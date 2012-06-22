MADRID Rayo Vallecano have appointed former player Paco Jemez as their new coach to replace Jose Ramon Sandoval, the Spanish La Liga club said on Friday.

The former Spanish international, 42, earns his first top-flight post as a coach after guiding Cordoba to the promotion playoffs in the second division.

Jemez replaces Sandoval, who was discarded despite taking Rayo back to La Liga after an eight-year absence in 2011 and staving off relegation on the final day of last season.

Rayo, one of four La Liga clubs from the Spanish capital, finished 15th in the standings last month after a 90th-minute winner secured their top-flight status.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by John O'Brien)