Real Madrid are sweating over the fitness of Gareth Bale ahead of their showdown with arch-rivals Barcelona on Dec. 3, after the Wales international limped out of their 2-1 win at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bale injured his right ankle a little less than an hour into the contest in Lisbon and Real coach Zinedine Zidane said the extent of the injury was not yet clear.

"Gareth Bale suffered more of an ankle twist than a knock, but we will have to wait and see what the problem is," Zidane said after the game.

A late goal from Karim Benzema helped Real into the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition for the 20th successive season.

Real are second in Group F, two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, and will look to pip their German rivals to top spot when the sides meet in Madrid for the final game of the group stages on Dec. 7.

Zindane's team are four points ahead of Barcelona at the top of La Liga and play Sporting Gijon in the league on Saturday, before travelling to Barcelona for their first meeting of the season the following weekend.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)