Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
BARCELONA Real Madrid have won a small victory in their dispute with FIFA over the illegal signing of under-age foreigners after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) temporarily lifted its ban on appeal.
The decision means eight players, including French coach Zinedine Zidane's sons Theo and Elyaz, can play for their respective youth teams until the appeal decision is made.
"The Court of Arbitration for Sport has granted the precautionary measures that Real Madrid appealed for following the sanction issued by FIFA," said a statement issued by the European champions on Friday.
The CAS, sport's highest tribunal, has never overturned a transfer ban from soccer's ruling body FIFA on the signing of minors.
FIFA has not disclosed the names of the 39 players originally investigated but Real director general Jose Angel Sanchez said they included Zidane's four sons.
Theo, 14, and Elyaz, 11, represent Real's youth teams while Enzo, 21, and Luca, 18, play for the club's reserve side Castilla in Spanish football's third tier.
FIFA has reduced the number of players investigated to eight, leaving out Enzo and Luca among others and Morocco international Achraf Hakimi who had been prohibited from playing for Castilla.
Earlier this month Real and Atletico Madrid lost their appeals against transfer bans imposed for breaching rules on signing non-Spanish under-18 players.
Real are still banned from registering new signings in any age group until January 2018.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-