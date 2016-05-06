Madrid's James Rodriguez, Mateo Kovacic, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Raphael Varane celebrate with fans after the gameReuters / Paul HannaLivepic

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has been ruled out of Sunday’s crucial La Liga game with Valencia with a knee problem, extending a string of injury problems for the player.

Bale was instrumental in Real’s 1-0 win over Manchester City on Wednesday that sent them into the Champions League final, forcing Fernando’s own goal, but was missing from training on Friday.

Casemiro and Karim Benzema, who missed the game with City through injury, were able to take part in training.

“After tests on our player Gareth Bale, he has been diagnosed with a joint strain in his right knee,” said a statement released by Real Madrid.

Injuries have limited the Welsh international to just 20 league starts out of Real’s 36 games this season, although he has still managed to score 19 times.

It is the fifth injury Bale has sustained this campaign, including two separate calf problems which caused him to miss eight games from January to March and four from October to November.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)