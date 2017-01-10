Serena anoints Konta as future Melbourne Park champion
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
MADRID Real Madrid's teenage midfielder Martin Odegaard has joined SC Heerenveen on an 18-month loan, the Dutch club announced on Tuesday.
The Norway international failed to force his way into the Real line-up, making just two appearances for the first team since joining the Spanish giants in January 2015 from home club Stromsgodset.
The 18-year-old said he was looking forward to getting more playing time for the Dutch club.
"This is an opportunity to show what I can do. I'm very excited," he said.
"The most important thing is my development and that is why I'm here. Real Madrid is the best club in the world but they have the best players there and that is why I decided to come here," he added.
Odegaard is under contract with Real until June 2021.
Heerenveen are fourth in the Eredivisie, with 29 points from 19 matches.
Three-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome expects local favourite Richie Porte to push him all the way to the finish when the Briton kicks off his 2017 season at the UCI's World Tour event in Victoria on Sunday.
MELBOURNE Stan Wawrinka delights in the fact that his favourite nickname, 'Stanimal', was given to him by Roger Federer, who he also admits is simply the greatest player to have picked up a tennis racquet.