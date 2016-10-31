Football Soccer - Spanish Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Osasuna- Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain 10/09/16. Real Madrid's Pepe celebrates his first goal during the match. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Real Madrid defender Pepe is likely to be out of action for a month after suffering a thigh injury.

The Portugal international was replaced during the first half of Real's 4-1 win at Alaves on Saturday.

"After tests carried out today on Pepe, he has been diagnosed with a grade 2 muscle injury in the femoral biceps of his left leg. His recovery will continue to be monitored," Real said in a statement on Monday.

The 33-year-old centre back, who has started eight games in all competitions for Real this season, is unlikely to return before December, ruling him out of six games, including the city derby at Atletico Madrid on Nov. 19.

He will also miss Portugal's World Cup qualifier at home to Latvia.

La Liga leaders Real play travel to Legia Warsaw in the Champions League on Wednesday. They visit arch-rivals Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season on Dec. 4.

