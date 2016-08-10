Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez gestures during a news conference at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has not ruled out making further signings this summer, but believes his team is already strong enough to contend for every title in the 2016-17 season.

The Spanish giants have been quiet in the transfer market, with the club re-signing Spanish striker Alvaro Morata from Juventus while selling Jese Rodriguez and Denis Cheryshev to Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal.

Perez, whose side beat Sevilla 3-2 in extra-time on Tuesday to lift its third UEFA Super Cup, said on the club's official website: "Up until 31 August anything can happen, but we're really satisfied with the players that we've got. It's very difficult to improve our squad."

Real's priority is to strengthen their midfield line for the 2016-17 campaign.

However, the Champions League winners, lost out on signing French midfielder Paul Pogba, who rejoined Manchester United from Italian champions Juventus earlier this week on a reported world record fee of £89m ($115.98 million).

Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, who was also a target of Real, extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2021 last week.

Perez insists Real have enough quality to compete against the top European sides.

"We've got an extraordinary squad," he said.

"We've got the best players in every position, as was seen at the European Championship."

Real, who finished runners-up to Barcelona in La Liga last season, showed on Tuesday they have enough depth to challenge for every title in the 2016-17 campaign.

Against Sevilla on Tuesday, Zinedine Zidane's side played without six regular starters, including stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, but still beat the Europa League winners in their first competitive match of the season to lift the trophy.

A Daniel Carvajal extra-time winner handed Zidane his second title as Real coach.

"We're very pleased because it's not easy to win the Super Cup and we've won the last three we've played after winning the Champions League," Perez said. "It's deserving of a lot of praise and all the more so at the start of a season in which, after the European Championship, not all of the players are available.

"We've still got to work very hard and our ambition is always to win it all."

Real begin their quest for their first La Liga title since the 2011-12 campaign at Real Sociedad on Aug. 21.

