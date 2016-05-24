MADRID May 24 Cristiano Ronaldo has reassured Real Madrid fans he will be fit to play in Saturday's Champions League final against Atletico Madrid in Milan after limping out of Tuesday's training session.

Ronaldo failed to complete training for the third session in a row, leaving the pitch with a thigh problem following a clash with Real goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

"It was a minor scare, a knock, but in a few days' time I will be well," the Portuguese forward told reporters.

The 31-year-old missed the first leg of Real’s semi-final against Manchester City with a thigh injury but thinks he is in better physical condition than he was before the final two years today.

"I believe I'm in better shape," he said. "I've had a slight problem but it's normal as I have been the most used player in the team.

"I think this is the season where I have played the most minutes. Besides the problem of today's training session, I believe I'm at my best level."

Real's goalscoring machine is just one victory away from clinching his third European crown.

Ronaldo is one goal short of matching his own record of 17 in the competition set in the 2013-14 campaign when the team lifted the European Cup for the 10th time.

"I would love to equal or even surpass that record," Ronaldo said. "But it is not an obsession. The record is mine whether I score or not in the final. The important thing is that we win."

Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer in Europe's elite club competition with 93 goals, 78 for Real.

The former Manchester United player netted the last goal in the final in Lisbon two years ago when Real defeated Atletico 4-1 after extra-time.

Ronaldo has amassed 51 goals in 47 games in all competitions this season but none against Atletico.

"I'm focused," he said. "This is the game of our lives. "The best two teams are in the final. I believe we are better but we have to play a good game. I think we will win and lift the European Cup again on Saturday."

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, Editing by Ed Osmond)