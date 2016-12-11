Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
BARCELONA Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane paid tribute to his players' spirit after they battled back to beat Deportivo La Coruna 3-2 on Saturday and set a club record 35 games unbeaten in all competitions.
Zidane had opted to rest top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Karim Benzema and Luka Modric, and his side were in danger of losing their long unbeaten run after two defensive slips in as many minutes allowed former Real striker Joselu to put Deportivo ahead in the second half.
With their six-point lead over Barcelona at the top of the table at risk at being halved, Real again demonstrated a refusal to admit defeat that has underpinned Zidane's first full season in charge.
Substitute Mariano Diaz scored his first league goal for the club to pull them level before Sergio Ramos sealed victory in the 93rd minute.
"We played a brilliant game and I'm so happy for the players," said Zidane. "We suffered a lot but they believed until the end. We made a few errors but that can always happen. We believed and we did it.
"The players work hard and give so much and they are always convinced things will go their way in the end. When you are behind it's not easy but we kept calm until the end and the substitutes contributed a lot too.
"We don't think we're invincible and we'll lose at some point. But the players know that thinking positively can help us. These 35 games give us the strength to keep looking forward."
Zidane also paid tribute to Ramos, who followed his 90th minute leveller against Barcelona last week by powering in the winner deep in stoppage time.
"You can try and mark him but he's so clever and he has great movement and knows where the ball is going to drop," Zidane said.
"You can work on it and try to stop him but it's very difficult. Deportivo have great defenders but there was still nothing they could do."
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.