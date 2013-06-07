Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MADRID Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso has had successful surgery on a nagging groin injury, the Spanish La Liga runners up said on Friday.
The 31-year-old was left out of the world champions' squad for the Confederations Cup later this month, after having struggled during the latter half of the season with his club.
Alonso had the surgery with a specialist in Munich.
Spanish media reported he would be out of action for three to four months. The club gave no estimate of how long he would be sidelined.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.