MADRID Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will hold a news conference later on Monday amid media reports the club has decided to sack coach Rafa Benitez after less than half a season in charge.

Real, who are third in La Liga, will announce the Spaniard's dismissal following a board meeting, with former Real and France great Zinedine Zidane set to step up from B team coach to take over, the reports said.

The club declined to comment but said Perez would speak to the media at the Bernabeu stadium at 7:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT).

Benitez, a former Valencia, Liverpool, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Napoli manager who began his coaching career in Real's youth ranks, replaced Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian was sacked in June.

Real have failed to find the level of consistency Perez demands, however, and there have been widespread reports Benitez does not get on with some of Real's key players like Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez.

Disgruntled fans have been whistling Benitez at the Bernabeu in recent months and he also appears to have been blamed for Real's expulsion from the King's Cup last month for fielding an ineligible player.

Sunday's 2-2 draw at Valencia, when Real twice surrendered the lead, left them third in the standings, four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and two behind champions Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Real's biggest failure this season was a stinging 4-0 home loss to arch-rivals Barca in November, although they did qualify for the Champions League last 16 as group winners.

Perez, a construction magnate, publicly backed Benitez after the defeat by Barca, saying the 55-year-old was the right man for the job and should be allowed time to work.

If Zidane's appointment is confirmed, he will be the 11th coach Perez has installed during two terms in charge and it will be the 43-year-old former France captain's first top-flight job.

Real have been European champions 10 times and are the most valuable club in the world according to Forbes magazine.

(Writing by Iain Rogers; Editing by Ken Ferris)