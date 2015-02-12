Fabio Coentrao (L) fights for the ball with Giacomo Bonaventura during their friendly soccer match in Dubai December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

MADRID Real Madrid had mixed news on the injury front on Thursday, with centre back Pepe returning to training but fullback Fabio Coentrao joining a lengthy list of sidelined players.

Coentrao, like Pepe a Portugal international, had picked up a calf muscle injury, Real said on their website.

The La Liga leaders and European champions did not say how long he would be out of action but local media reported he would not be available again for at least a week and a half.

Real are already missing midfielders James Rodriguez, Luka Modric and Sami Khedira as well as Pepe's usual partner in the centre of defence Sergio Ramos.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, a point clear of second-placed Barcelona at the top of La Liga, will look to bounce back from last weekend's 4-0 drubbing at champions Atletico Madrid when they host promoted Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)