MADRID Real Madrid and Monaco have agreed a deal under which Real's Portugal left back Fabio Coentrao will go on loan to the Ligue 1 side for the 2015-16 season, the two clubs said on Wednesday.

Coentrao, 27, joined Real from Benfica in 2011 for a fee of 30 million euros (£22 million).

However, he is behind Brazil fullback Marcelo in the Real pecking order and has also been hampered by a series of injuries, making only 17 appearances in all competitions last season.

Monaco failed to qualify for the Champions League group stage when they were beaten 4-3 on aggregate by Valencia despite winning Tuesday's playoff second leg 2-1.

