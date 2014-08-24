Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
BARCELONA Angel Di Maria is on the verge of leaving Real Madrid, coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted on Sunday.
"Di Maria has not trained with us today and he came in to say goodbye to the players and people at the club," Ancelotti told a news conference in Madrid.
"We are thankful for what he has done at this club. There is nothing official yet but it is being sorted out. I am very happy with the work that he has done for Madrid but we have the chance to replace him well.
"The decision is his and the club has done what it could to keep him here but he thought differently and so good luck to him."
Di Maria has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United and Ancelotti admitted last week that the Argentine had been offered a new deal but instead asked to leave.
It is believed that he felt under-valued and wanted an improved salary to put him in line with the club's top earners.
LONDON Jermain Defoe has indicated he will leave struggling Sunderland if they are relegated because he needs to stay in the Premier League to keep alive his hopes of going to next year's World Cup finals with England.
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.