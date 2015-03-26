MADRID A Spanish government commission has imposed fines of 3,001 euros (2,199 pounds) on a Real Madrid member and two others who insulted players and struck at least one of their vehicles after Sunday's La Liga 'Clasico' defeat at Barcelona.

Players including Wales winger Gareth Bale and forward Jese were targeted along with coach Carlo Ancelotti after they arrived back in Madrid following the 2-1 defeat at the Nou Camp.

The government's anti-violence in sport commission imposed the fines as well as a six-month ban from sports installations, the commission said on Thursday.

Real said on Monday one of the three men had been identified as a member and had been suspended and banned from their facilities pending a disciplinary hearing on whether to expel him from the club.

Second-placed Real's defeat left them four points behind leaders Barca with 10 games left.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)