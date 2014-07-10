McClaren sacked as Derby manager for second time
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
MADRID Former Real Madrid defender and captain Fernando Hierro will take over from Zinedine Zidane as coach Carlo Ancelotti's assistant, the La Liga club said on Thursday.
Real announced last week that former France captain Zidane would manage the club's reserve team, Castilla, next season.
Hierro, 46, left Real in 2003 under something of a cloud along with current Spain coach Vicente del Bosque after being considered surplus to requirements by club president Florentino Perez.
Hierro made 601 appearances for Real, scoring 127 goals, and was capped 89 times by Spain.
After leaving Real, he had a short playing stint at Bolton Wanderers in the English Premier League and was later sporting director of the Spanish national team and at Malaga in the Andalusian city where he was born.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Goodson)
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has defended striker Alexis Sanchez, dismissing media reports saying the Chilean was laughing at the side's collapse during their Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich last week.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.