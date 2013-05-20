McIlroy eyes regaining number one world ranking
Patience will be a virtue for Rory McIlroy on Sunday as he seeks to win the WGC-Mexico Championship and possibly regain the world number one ranking.
MADRID Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has convened a news conference for later on Monday amid speculation the La Liga club are poised to announce the departure of coach Jose Mourinho.
Perez will appear at the Bernabeu stadium at 8 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com) without giving further details.
The world's richest club by income, Real will end this season without major silverware following Friday's defeat by city rivals Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup final.
Portuguese Mourinho, who has done little to contradict reports he will return to Premier League club Chelsea next season, said it had been a "disastrous" campaign and his "worst ever" as a coach.
Paris St Germain's boss Carlo Ancelotti has been widely tipped as Mourinho's successor and the Italian has told the French side he wants to leave.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.