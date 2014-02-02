Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) laughs as he receives a red card during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames stadium in Bilbao February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

BARCELONA Atletico Madrid took advantage of Barcelona's slip to go top of La Liga with a 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad as Real Madrid drew 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao and Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off.

Ronaldo was dismissed with 15 minutes left in a hardfought clash with Bilbao for pushing Carlos Gurpegui in the face and getting involved in a confrontation with Ander Iturraspe.

Real were looking to move up to second with their sixth successive league win and Jese put them ahead after 65 minutes before substitute Ibai Gomez responded for the Basque side.

Atletico moved three points clear of Barcelona with their victory over Sociedad at the Calderon where fans gave an emotional send-off to former coach and player Luis Aragones who died on Saturday.

Real remained third, behind Barca on goal difference.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)