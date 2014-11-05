Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during their training session on the eve of their Spanish first division ''Clasico'' soccer match against Barcelona, at Valdebebas training grounds in Madrid October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

BARCELONA Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will work to be the best player of all time after being presented with his third European Golden Boot award.

The 29-year-old was speaking at a lavish ceremony in Madrid where he received the trophy for being the joint top scorer last season in Europe, along with Luis Suarez, having hit 31 goals.

"I always try to do things well and not just last season. I always want to do better," said Ronaldo.

"The last five years have been very good and the last two have been a little bit better. I don't want to just be the best in Portugal, I want to be the best ever and I will work to be that. After that it is down to individual opinions.

"In my profession I want to be the best, and I am making a name for myself step by step. When my career ends I want to see the statistics and I want to see if I am among the best ever.

"I am sure I will be."

The World Player of the Year, who also won the Golden Boot in the 2007-08 and 2010-11 seasons, has had a glittering career with both Manchester United and Real and he helped the latter to win their tenth European Cup last season.

"To win the third Golden Boot is like winning the first. I am very happy, it is a special day and I want to share it with the people that have helped me," said Ronaldo.

"Everyone talks about whether this is the best Madrid side and I suppose at the end we will know - if we win nothing or we are the best. I believe that we will win a lot. We are working well with the coach (Carlo Ancelotti).

"Things are going well and on a personal note I am happy and playing well."

Real lead the La Liga table with 24 points from 10 games and have already struck 37 goals.

"Maybe now we have more of the ball which is good. The more you have it the more damage you can make," he said.

"We are causing problems for that reason, we are having more chances but the system is more or less the same. We have a very good squad. (Gareth) Bale has returned now and is in good shape.

"We can go very far. We will work to get better each game and win the trophies: La Liga, the Champions League and the cup."

(Editing by Martyn Herman)