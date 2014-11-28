Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti takes his seat at the start of a news conference at Valdebebas sports grounds in Madrid, November 3, 2014, on the eve of Champions League soccer match against Liverpool. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Real Madrid are focussed on preparing for Saturday's La Liga game at Malaga and are not distracted by the chance of setting a club record for consecutive victories, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Real have won their last 15 matches in all competitions since a 2-1 La Liga defeat at home to champions Atletico Madrid in September, matching the club's record winning streak set in the 1960-61 and 2011-12 campaigns.

"We don’t talk about it because we have to prepare each game focusing on the opponent," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"We are getting ready for this match in exactly the same way as always because we know it’s going to be a tough one and we will have to play well," added the Italian.

"The most important thing is to continue with the run and protect our lead at the top of the table."

After 12 matches, Real are two points clear of Barcelona, who play at fourth-placed Valencia on Sunday. Malaga are sixth after a 3-1 loss at Atletico last weekend.

Ancelotti said Real's Germany midfielder Sami Khedira will miss Saturday's game as he has yet to recover from a minor back problem.

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric is also out, with a longer-term injury, but Ancelotti said the club were not planning to bolster the squad in the January transfer window.

Asier Illarramendi and Alvaro Medran, a 20-year-old who plays for Real's B team, were ample cover, he added.

"Medran is very young but I think right now we don’t need to (buy anyone) as we think Khedira’s problem is a very small one, with his back, and he’ll recover soon," Ancelotti said.

Khedira's contract expires in June and he has been linked in media reports with a move to Bayern Munich but Ancelotti reiterated that Real want to keep him.

"He is a player we need and in whom I have a lot of confidence," he said.

"He has had a lot of (injury) problems recently and we are hoping he can put those behind him and get back to playing for us soon."

