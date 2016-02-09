MADRID Real Madrid full back Marcelo looks set to miss the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie away to AS Roma next week after dislocating his shoulder.

The Brazil left back was injured during Real’s 2-1 win at Granada in La Liga on Sunday and will not be fit in time for the trip to Rome on Feb. 17, according to Spanish media reports.

“After tests carried out today on the player Marcelo at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a acromioclavicular shoulder joint dislocation,” the club said on its website (www.realmadrid.com).

Real did not say how long Marcelo would be unavailable but the Madrid sports daily As said he would miss the Rome trip and two La Liga matches but hoped to be back for the derby against Atletico on Feb. 27.

Gareth Bale could also miss the match in Rome after suffering a setback in his recovery from a calf injury, the Sportyou website (www.sportyou.es) reported.

