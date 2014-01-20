West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
MADRID Real Madrid's Spain centre back Sergio Ramos may miss Tuesday's King's Cup quarter-final, first leg at Espanyol due to a knee problem, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday.
Ramos picked up the injury in Saturday's 5-0 La Liga win at Real Betis, which lifted Real to within a point of joint leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
"As of today he is not comfortable," Ancelotti told a news conference. "If he improves he'll play, if not he'll rest."
If Ramos is unable to play at Espanyol's Cornella-El Prat stadium in Barcelona, his place in the starting lineup will probably be taken by Nacho.
Real's France international Raphael Varane, another centre back, has been sidelined by a long-term knee injury but Ancelotti said he could return soon.
"He has recovered well. When I see he is ready to play he'll play. Let's see in the next 10 days."
This week's other Cup quarter-final, first legs are Barcelona at Levante and Real Sociedad at home to third-tier Racing Santander on Wednesday. Holders Atletico Madrid host Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.