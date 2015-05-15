MADRID Real Madrid centre back Sergio Ramos may have played his last match this season after he was diagnosed on Friday with a calf muscle injury sustained in Wednesday's Champions League match against Juventus.

Ramos played the whole semi-final, second leg at the Bernabeu, which ended 1-1, sending Juve through to the final 3-2 on aggregate to play Barcelona.

Tests on Friday revealed a grade one muscle injury in the Spain international's left calf, Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com).

Real play their penultimate La Liga game at Espanyol on Sunday, when leaders Barca can make sure of a fifth title in seven years with victory at Atletico Madrid.

Barca are four points clear of second-placed Real, with Atletico, last season's champions, a further nine points back in third. Real's final game of the season is at home to Getafe on May 23.

