Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos grimaces in pain during their Champions League Group A soccer match against Shakhtar Donetsk at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Real Madrid centre back Sergio Ramos is likely to miss Saturday's La Liga game at home to Granada after dislocating a shoulder in their Champions League Group A match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

"The player has been diagnosed with a dislocated acromioclavicular joint in his left shoulder," Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com) after Ramos had tests at a clinic in the Spanish capital.

Real did not provide any information on the condition of Wales midfielder Gareth Bale or France centre back Raphael Varane, who both like Ramos had to be substituted in the 4-0 win over Shakhtar at the Bernabeu.

Spanish media reported that Varane would be available for the Granada game, but that Bale was likely to be out for about a month after damaging a calf muscle in his left leg.

The Welshman's leg was still inflamed so he was unable to have tests on it on Wednesday, the reports added.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)