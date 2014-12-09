Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (R) celebrates scoring against Ludogorets with team mate Toni Kroos during their Champions League Group B soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Real Madrid set a Spanish record for consecutive victories in all competitions of 19 when they beat visiting Ludogorets 4-0 in Champions League Group B on Tuesday.

Real surpassed the previous record they jointly held with Barcelona, who won 18 matches in a row between October 2005 and January 2006.

Real, the European champions, last failed to win when they were beaten 2-1 by city rivals Atletico Madrid in a La Liga game in September.

Brazilian side Coritiba hold the overall record for most consecutive wins in all competitions, according to Guinness World Records.

The South Americans won 24 straight games between February and May 2011 spread between the Paranaense state championship and the Brazilian Cup.

Real's 19 wins have come in La Liga (11), the Champions League (six) and the King's Cup (two).

Barca hold the record for the most La Liga wins in a row of 16 set under Pep Guardiola in the 2010-11 season.

La Liga leaders Real can make it 12 straight victories in Spain's top flight when they play at Almeria on Friday before heading to the Club World Cup in Morocco.

