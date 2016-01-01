Everton's Barkley the victim of unprovoked attack - lawyer
Everton's Ross Barkley was the victim of an "unprovoked attack" at a bar in Liverpool on Sunday night, the midfielder's lawyer said in a statement on Monday.
MADRID Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez was caught by police driving at 200 kilometres per hour on his way to a training session, media reports said on Friday.
AS.com said the Colombian was chased to the training ground gates by an unmarked police car that had repeatedly signalled for him to pull over.
The speed limit on the roads he used was 120 kph.
Rodriguez could face a hefty fine and have his licence taken away, as happened to team mate Karim Benzema last year.
There was no immediate comment from the player or Real Madrid.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Everton's Ross Barkley was the victim of an "unprovoked attack" at a bar in Liverpool on Sunday night, the midfielder's lawyer said in a statement on Monday.
West Ham United are keen to ensure Premier League survival by picking up maximum points over the next two weeks to further distance themselves from the chasing pack, defender Jose Fonte has said.