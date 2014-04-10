MADRID Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo may miss Wednesday's King's Cup final against Barcelona after his club announced he had a muscle injury in his left thigh.

Real did not say how long the Portugal captain, who has also been suffering from a knee problem, would be sidelined but local media reported he would almost certainly not be available for the final at Valencia's Mestalla stadium, a repeat of the 2011 showpiece when Ronaldo scored in Real's 1-0 win.

"Medical tests performed on Cristiano Ronaldo have revealed an injury to the player's left biceps femoris muscle," Real said in a brief statement on their website.

Ronaldo was rested for Real's Champions League game at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, when the Spanish club lost 2-0 but went through to the semi-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Spanish media reported he had picked up the thigh strain in a training session the previous day, with sports daily As saying he would be out for two weeks.

The two-legged Champions League semi-finals are on April 22/23 and April 29/30. Real are third in La Liga, three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, and host Almeria on Saturday.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, eEditing by Pritha Sarkar)