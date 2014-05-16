Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo controls the ball during the Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match against Bayern Munich at the Arena stadium in Munich, April 29, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

MADRID Real Madrid's top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from a series of niggling injuries and is fit to play in Saturday's La Liga game at home to Espanyol, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

The Portugal captain limped out of the 1-1 draw at Real Valladolid on May 7 with an apparent thigh strain and missed Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Celta Vigo that ended Real's chances of winning La Liga.

With the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid on May 24 looming, his return is good news for the club as they chase a record-extending 10th continental crown.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is fine, available, and tomorrow he will play the match," Ancelotti told a news conference.

Only three players, goalkeeper Diego Lopez, centre back Pepe and long-term injury casualty Jese are unavailable for the game at the Bernabeu, the Italian added.

This season's championship will be decided at the Nou Camp on Saturday when second-placed Barcelona (86 points) host leaders Atletico (89).

A point would be enough for Atletico and Barca need to win to secure the title by virtue of a superior head-to-head record, used to separate teams if they are level on points.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by xxxxxxxxx)