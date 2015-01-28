Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is seen during their Spanish First Division soccer match against Cordoba at El Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a two-match ban following his dismissal for kicking out at an opponent during their La Liga clash with Cordoba last Saturday, the Spanish league said on Wednesday.

Ronaldo was unable to make an impact in the match and his frustration saw him first lash out with his hand at Jose Crespo, which the referee missed, and then minutes later kick out at Edimar for which he was sent off.

Real won 2-1 thanks to a late Gareth Bale penalty and Ronaldo apologised on Twitter after the game.

The Portugal winger has been suspended for Real's next two La Liga matches against Real Sociedad and Sevilla but will be available for the derby with Atletico Madrid.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon; Editing by Ken Ferris)