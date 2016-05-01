Football Soccer - Manchester City v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final First Leg - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England - 26/4/16Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo in the stands before the matchAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring injury and could be fit to face Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

Ronaldo has not featured since April 20, but could return for the second leg having missed last week's 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

"Every Champions League match feels like the first," Ronaldo told the club's website. "And Real Madrid's priority is to win.

"We know it will be a tough challenge, but everything is possible."

The 31-year-old Portuguese trained with his team mates during the first half of Sunday's session before working out on the pitch alone.

"Manchester City are in the semi-finals because they are an excellent team," Ronaldo added.

"Eliminating Paris St Germain is not easy, but they managed it. They're a team who have very few flaws."

Striker Karim Benzema also continued his recovery from a hamstring injury and Alvaro Arbeloa - who has not played since early April - completed some running exercises.

Ronaldo leads the Champions League scoring charts with 16 goals this season, including a hat-trick in the quarter-final second-leg victory over Wolfsburg.

"We had to win by three goals and I scored all three," Ronaldo said.

"It was a special night. It needed to be the perfect evening and it was."

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)