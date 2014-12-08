James Rodriguez of Colombia holds his leg after a tackle during their international friendly soccer match against the U.S. at Craven Cottage in London November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

MADRID An injury to playmaker James Rodriguez could prompt Real Madrid to dip into the transfer market next month and they are interested in Cruzeiro midfielder Lucas Silva among others, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday.

Tests have confirmed Rodriguez suffered a calf strain in Saturday's La Liga win at home to Celta Vigo that may prevent him playing at this month's Club World Cup and Ancelotti said Real may look to bring in a midfielder to combat a rash of injuries in that position.

Their Croatia midfielder Luka Modric is likely to be sidelined until February, while it remains unclear when Real's Germany international Sami Khedira can return to action after he suffered a blow to the head in a King's Cup game last week.

"We’ll have to wait for the Christmas period when everything will be clearer in terms of the recovery periods for Modric and Khedira," Ancelotti told a news conference previewing Tuesday's Champions League game at home to Bulgarian side Ludogorets.

"After that, during that period, we will take a decision," added the Italian.

"It’s true that we are interested in Lucas Silva but he’s not the only player.

"If we need to, after the Club World Cup, we’ll take the decision depending on an evaluation of our midfielders who are injured at the moment."

Rodriguez had to come off shortly after halftime in Real's 3-0 win over Celta at the Bernabeu and the European champions said on their website (www.realmadrid.com) on Monday he had a grade one muscle injury in his right calf.

Ancelotti said it was a "very minor injury" and the Colombia international might be able to feature in the Club World Cup final on Dec. 20.

Real play their opening game at the tournament in Morocco on Dec. 16, a semi-final clash against CONCACAF champions Cruz Azul of Mexico or Asian champions Western Sydney Wanderers of Australia.

"We don’t have much time so that he could get back in time for the final but we’ll try," Ancelotti said.

"There is a small chance he could play the match on the 20th. It’s not good especially for him to get injured when he is on such good form."

Real are already assured of top spot in Champions League Group B and will find out their opponents in the last 16 when the draw is made next week.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)