Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
MADRID Real Madrid's France centre back Raphael Varane has agreed to extend his contract by three years until June 2020, the European champions said on Thursday.
Varane, 21, joined Real from Lens in 2011 and is third-choice centre back behind Spain's Sergio Ramos and Pepe of Portugal.
He has made 11 appearances for France and was part of the squad at the World Cup finals in Brazil, where Les Bleus lost 1-0 in the quarter-finals to eventual winners Germany.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.