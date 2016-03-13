Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane smiles as he leaves after a news conference prior to their Champions League soccer match against AS Roma in Madrid, Spain, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID Zinedine Zidane cast doubt on his long-term future at Real Madrid by saying he is unsure if he will be in charge of the club next season.

The former midfielder was named as Rafael Benitez's successor in January when he signed a contract until June 2018.

But when asked what role he would have in the Liga club’s transfer dealings for next season, Zidane said he did not know if he would still be at the Bernabeu.

"I can't know what role I'm going to have if I don't know if I'm going to be here. We'll see what happens at the end of the season,” Zidane was quoted as saying by Spanish newspaper Marca.

The 43-year-old was also asked if Madrid would make another attempt to sign David de Gea after their move for the Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper fell through on the last day of the transfer window last August.

“I’m not planning anything, I don’t even know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” he said.

“All I can tell you is that I’m very happy with our goalkeepers, with Keylor (Navas), Kiko (Casilla) and Ruben (Yanez), and that’s the important thing. We’ll see at the end of the season.”

Zidane is the fifth manager to take charge of Real Madrid since Florentino Perez became club president again in 2009.

Since taking charge of his former club, whom he led to glory in the 2002 Champions League final with a stunning volleyed goal against Bayer Leverkusen, Zidane has won nine matches, drawn two and lost one in all competitions.

Madrid sit third in La Liga on 60 points, 15 behind leaders Barcelona although they have a game in hand on the Catalans, and four behind local rivals Atletico Madrid.

