MADRID Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane will miss the Champions League final after suffering a hamstring injury in training, Spanish media reported on Sunday.

The centre back could be out of action for three weeks, also making him doubtful for France's first game at Euro 2016, against Romania on June 10.

Varane was unlikely to start against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28 in Milan with Sergio Ramos and Pepe coach Zinedine Zidane's usual first-choice defensive pairing.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)