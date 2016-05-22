Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
MADRID Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane will miss the Champions League final after suffering a hamstring injury in training, Spanish media reported on Sunday.
The centre back could be out of action for three weeks, also making him doubtful for France's first game at Euro 2016, against Romania on June 10.
Varane was unlikely to start against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28 in Milan with Sergio Ramos and Pepe coach Zinedine Zidane's usual first-choice defensive pairing.
(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.