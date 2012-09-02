MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo left reporters scratching their heads on Sunday when he said he did not celebrate his goals in Real Madrid's 3-0 La Liga home win over Granada because he was "sad" for "professional" reasons.

The Portugal international, who asked to be substituted after picking up a knock in the second half at the Bernabeu, said his feelings had nothing to do with losing out to Andres Iniesta for the Best Player in Europe award on Thursday but refused to elaborate.

"I don't celebrate goals when I am feeling sad and that's the case today," Ronaldo said, adding it was a "professional" and not a "personal" issue.

"The people who work here know why and I won't say anymore than that," he said.

Ronaldo said he should be fit to feature for Portugal in their World Cup 2014 qualifiers against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan next week.

"Let's see in a few days if I recover because I want to play with the national team and they are important qualifiers for us," he said.

"For sure in the next two or three days I will be fine."

