MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo is concentrating on playing well for Real Madrid and is not agitating to improve the terms of his contract with the Spanish champions, the Portugal forward said on Wednesday.

Arriving back in Madrid after helping his country to World Cup qualifying wins against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan, Ronaldo wrote on his Facebook page it is "now time to return to the club and think only about my club".

He added: "I would like to reaffirm, without being concerned about contracts, that my focus is solely on winning every game and every available trophy with the essential company of my teammates and all madridistas."

Ronaldo dropped a bombshell after Real's match at home to Granada this month when he told reporters he was "sad" for professional reasons, prompting speculation he might be seeking an exit.

The world's most expensive player, who reportedly earns around 11 million euros (8.8 million pounds) a season, had earlier refused to celebrate his two goals in the 3-0 La Liga victory and would not elaborate on the reasons for his sadness.

He said only that "those who worked in the club" knew why.

Local media have reported he doesn't feel appreciated and wants more cash and fiercely pro-Real sports daily Marca said on Tuesday he had asked the club to bump his salary up to a post-tax 15 million euros and extend his contract.

The 27-year-old former Manchester United player denied last week he is down in the dumps because he is not earning enough but has yet to provide any other explanation.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Stephen Wood)