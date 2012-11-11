Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored against Levante during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium in Valencia November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

MADRID Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo will undergo tests at a clinic in the Spanish capital after sustaining a nasty gash above his left eye in Sunday's 2-1 La Liga win at Levante, coach Jose Mourinho said.

Ronaldo was caught by David Navarro's elbow in the opening minutes of the match in Valencia and after being patched up on the side of the pitch returned to the fray to score Real's 21st-minute opener.

He was replaced by Raul Albiol at halftime and Mourinho said his vision in both eyes was affected by the blow, which left one side of the Portuguese international's face covered with blood.

"It was impossible for him to play on so when we get back to Madrid he'll go to hospital to have the necessary checks," Mourinho said.

