Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LISBON Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is confident he will reach a deal to renew his contract with the La Liga club.
The Portugal captain arrived at Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 for a world record fee of more than 90 million euros ($118.98 million) and continued his goalscoring spree in Spain.
However, Real's failure to win major silverware last season and reports of division in the dressing room have prompted speculation Ronaldo, whose contract runs until June 2015, may be seeking a move away from the Spanish capital.
"I am well, calm and not worried about it. I know we will reach a deal," Ronaldo told reporters on Friday.
Club president Florentino Perez has described Ronaldo as "priceless" and said he would stay and help Real win the 10th European crown they have been chasing since their last continental success in 2002.
The 28-year-old helped Portugal beat Russia 1-0 on Friday to revive their 2014 World Cup qualification campaign. Ronaldo declined to comment when questioned about coach Jose Mourinho's remarks that he did not cope well with criticism.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Writing by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.