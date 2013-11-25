Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) walks off the field after being replaced during their Spanish First Division soccer match against Almeria at Juegos Mediterraneos stadium in Almeria, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (top) is challenged by Almeria's Jesus Joaquin Fernandez 'Suso' during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Juegos Mediterraneos stadium in Almeria November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo is doubtful for Real Madrid's Champions League match against Galatasaray on Wednesday after doctors confirmed he has a hamstring strain.

The Portuguese limped off at the start of the second half of Saturday's La Liga victory over Almeria but fears of a serious injury were immediately played down by coach Carlo Ancelotti afterwards.

Ronaldo left a medical examination on Monday morning telling reporters "I am fine", but the club released a statement saying: "there is an injury to the back of the thigh which will be monitored."

Ronaldo has been in fine form recently with 14 goals in seven games for his club and country and the injury comes after a demanding start to the season where he has played every match so far.

He could now well miss the Galatasaray match where anything less than a heavy defeat will see them qualify in first place from Group B.

