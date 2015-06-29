Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session in Yerevan, Armenia, June 12, 2015. Portugal will play a Euro 2016 qualification match against Armenia on Saturday. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

BARCELONA, June 29 - Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed a six-year image rights deal with Media Mint, a company owned by Singaporean businessman Peter Lim.

It marked another step into the football world for Lim whobought Spanish La Liga club Valencia last year and is part owner of Salford City along with Manchester United’s "Class of 92".

He has other soccer-related business interests through his investment companies.

The deal to take over the image rights of Portuguese world player of the year Ronaldo, except those held by Real Madrid, takes Lim into the field of sports marketing.

"Peter has a valuable and extensive business network and I have always admired Peter’s entrepreneurial savvy and his ability to grow businesses,” Ronaldo said in a statement.

“He is also a good friend whom I have known for a while. I believe he will be a good partner and add good value for my brand.”

