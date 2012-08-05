Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) comes onto the pitch before playing against the Los Angeles Galaxy in their World Football Challenge international friendly soccer match in Carson, California August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

MADRID Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has raised the prospect of making the switch one day to play in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

"If I can help to be a better soccer here I can help but I think they are great, they are in a good way," Ronaldo, a former world player of the year and soccer's most expensive signing, said in an interview with the MLS website (www.mlssoccer.com).

"I hope to come here to play one day," added the Portuguese, who signed a six-year contract with Real in June 2009 after the Spanish champions paid Manchester United around $130 million for his services.

Real are currently on a pre-season tour of the U.S. and play Mexican side Santos Laguna in Las Vegas later on Sunday.

