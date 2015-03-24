Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) is congratulated by his team mates Daniel Carvajal (C) and Toni Kroos after scoring a goal against Barcelona during their Spanish first division ''Clasico'' soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be sanctioned for his goal celebration when he netted the equaliser in Sunday's La Liga 'Clasico' at Barcelona, the president of Spain's professional football league (LFP) said.

Ronaldo, not for the first time when he has scored at the Nou Camp, appeared to be urging the Barca fans to calm down when he struck to make it 1-1 in the 31st minute.

The Portugal captain, regularly the subject of abuse himself, has gained a reputation for winding up opposing fans and was widely criticised when he tore off his shirt to celebrate his successful penalty in last season's Champions League final victory over Atletico Madrid.

"We have to be careful with provocative gestures by a player when he scores a goal or with any other provocation or conduct that could incite violence among spectators," LFP president Javier Tebas told reporters on Tuesday.

"It must be sanctioned, from a fine up to a suspension," he added. "We will look into it."

Following the death of a Deportivo La Coruna fan in fighting before a La Liga game in November, Spain's football authorities are seeking to crack down on any action by players or supporters that may be construed as provocative.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers)