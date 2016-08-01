No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
Sevilla have signed forward Wissam Ben Yedder from Toulouse on a five-year contract, the Europa League champions confirmed on Monday.
The 25-year-old scored 17 goals in 35 Ligue 1 outings as he helped Toulouse avoid relegation by one point last season but has been linked with a move away from the club all summer.
Sevilla confirmed the deal on their official website, saying the attacker has signed a contract at the club until 2021 for an undisclosed fee, having passed his medical on Monday morning.
The former France U21 international joined Toulouse from UJA Alfortville in 2010 and featured 156 times for the side in Ligue 1, scoring 63 goals.
(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored as Ghana beat a spirited Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in Oyem to reach the semi-finals of the African Nations Cup finals on Sunday.