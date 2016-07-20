Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Sevilla have completed the signing of Italy international Franco Vazquez from Palermo on a five-year contract, the Europa League champions announced.
The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has put pen to paper on a deal that ties him to the club until June 2021. Sevilla announced in a statement: "Franco Vazquez is officially a new Sevilla FC player.
"He has signed a five-year contract."
Atletico did not give any financial details regarding the transfer fee but the Spanish media have estimated that Sevilla paid Palermo 12 million euros.
Vazquez arrived at Palermo in January 2012 and played 73 Serie A games for the Sicilian club in the last two seasons, scoring 18 goals and setting up 17 more.
The Argentina-born player has already had a stint in Spain, playing on loan at La Liga side Rayo Vallecano from Palermo in the 2012-13 campaign, scoring three goals in 18 games.
Vazquez made his Italy debut in March 2015 but was not selected in the country's Euro 2016 squad.
Nicknamed 'El Mudo', Vazquez is replacing Eder Banega following the Argentinian's move to Inter Milan earlier this month. He is Sevilla's eighth signing of the summer.
Sevilla, under new coach Jorge Sampaoli, will take on Champions League winners Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Aug. 9 in Trondheim, Norway.
(Reporting by Cindy Garcia; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
LONDON The head of world athletics Sebastian Coe has denied that he misled a British Parliamentary committee investigating doping in sport when he appeared before it last December.
BERLIN Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has been ruled out for two weeks with a muscle injury which could force him out of the Champions League last-16 clash with Arsenal.