Midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso is close to joining Spanish club Sevilla from Sao Paulo in his native Brazil, according to his current club president Carlos Silva.

The 26-year-old, once billed as one of Brazil's brightest emerging talents until his progress was curtailed by injury, was included in his country's squad for the Centenary Copa America last month after a series of impressive displays for his club.

"It's his wish and there's nothing we can do about it," Sao Paulo president Carlos Silva told ESPN. "To keep a player against his wishes is counterproductive.

"I will miss having a guy in our team with such rare talent. We are obliged to accept some things and this is one of them."

Brazilian media reported that the clubs had agreed a fee of 9.5 million euros (7.89 million pounds) for the playmaker.

