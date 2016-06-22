MADRID Europa League winners Sevilla are to sign Japan midfielder Hiroshi Kiyotake from German side Hanover 96 on a four-year deal subject to a medical, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

"Hiroshi Kiyotake will arrive on Thursday afternoon at Seville to undergo a medical examination," the La Liga club said in a statement. "Should everything go to plan, the player will sign a contract for the next four seasons with Sevilla."

Kiyotake, 26, has spent two seasons at Hanover, who were relegated from the top flight last term, scoring five goals and six assists more in 21 Bundesliga appearances.

Sevilla finished seventh last season but qualified for the Champions League by beating Liverpool to win the Europa League.

