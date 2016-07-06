Sevilla's new Japanese player Hiroshi Kiyotake smiles during his official presentation in Seville, southern Spain July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

New Sevilla signing Hiroshi Kiyotake is ready to put in the hard yards to cement a regular starting place, the Japanese midfielder said as he was unveiled by the Spanish side on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old joined the Europa League champions last month on a four-year deal from Hannover 96, who were relegated from the German top-flight last season.

Kiyotake, who scored five goals last season, said he was determined to make an early impression with the La Liga side.

"I am proud to be joining a big club like Sevilla," Kiyotake told reporters.

"Getting game time is one objective and then hopefully I will be able to score goals and get assists.

"I am going to play with players who are at a level I have yet to experience and have to try and nail down a place in the team."

Sevilla finished seventh in La Liga last season but qualified for the Champions League by courtesy of their Europa League triumph in May.

