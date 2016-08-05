Football Soccer - River Plate vs Boca Juniors - Argentine First Division - Antonio Liberti stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina 6/3/16. River Plate's Gabriel Mercado in action against Boca Juniors' Jonathan Silva. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Sevilla have signed Argentina right-back Gabriel Mercado from River Plate for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract, the Europa League champions have said.

The 29-year-old represented Argentina at the Copa America Centenario in June where they lost to Chile on penalties in the final.

"Everything has happened so fast and I am feeling very anxious. This is my first day, I passed my medical, signed the contract and this will be my first training," Mercado told the club's website. (www.sevillafc.es)

Sevilla signed Mercado as a replacement for defender Coke, who joined Bundesliga club Schalke 04 on Wednesday.

Sevilla, under new coach Jorge Sampaoli, take on Champions League winners Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in Trondheim, Norway, on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)