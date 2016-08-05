West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Sevilla have signed Argentina right-back Gabriel Mercado from River Plate for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract, the Europa League champions have said.
The 29-year-old represented Argentina at the Copa America Centenario in June where they lost to Chile on penalties in the final.
"Everything has happened so fast and I am feeling very anxious. This is my first day, I passed my medical, signed the contract and this will be my first training," Mercado told the club's website. (www.sevillafc.es)
Sevilla signed Mercado as a replacement for defender Coke, who joined Bundesliga club Schalke 04 on Wednesday.
Sevilla, under new coach Jorge Sampaoli, take on Champions League winners Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in Trondheim, Norway, on Tuesday.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.