MADRID Sevilla midfielder Samir Nasri has been ruled out of this week's Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb with a muscle injury, the club said on Monday.

Nasri, who joined the La Liga side on a season-long loan from Manchester City, was hurt during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Sporting Gijon.

"Nasri suffers muscular damage in his left biceps, an MRI revealed this morning," Sevilla said in a statement.

"The player's length of absence will be determined once he undergoes further tests."

Nasri has made a significant impact at Sevilla, starting nine games in all competitions and scoring three goals.

Sevilla host Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday in Champions League Group H before entertaining Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday.

They have lost just one game this season and are fourth in La Liga.

