MADRID Sevilla midfielder Samir Nasri has returned to training and is a step closer to making his comeback when his team plays at Olympique Lyon in Wednesday's Champions League game, the Spanish club have announced.

The Frenchman, sidelined with a muscular injury since Nov. 6, completed his team's training session on Sunday and is expected to travel to France with the rest of the squad for the final Group H showdown at the Stade de Lyon.

Nasri has made a positive impact at Sevilla, the club he joined on a season-long loan from Manchester City in the summer.

He has started in 10 games in all competitions and scored three goals.

Sevilla, 2-1 losers at Granada on Saturday, are third in La Liga and head into their midweek encounter second in Group H, one point adrift of Juventus and three points clear of Wednesday's rivals, who are their direct competitors for second and last qualifying place for the round of 16.

The French side need to win and have a better goal difference than Sevilla to knock the Andalusian outfit into third place.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)